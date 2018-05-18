Money
May 18, 2018 9:03 am
Updated: May 18, 2018 9:04 am

Canada’s inflation slows slightly in April, down a notch to 2.2 per cent

By Staff The Canadian Press

Consumer prices rose 2.2 per cent in April compared to the same month last year, matching economists' expectations. The reading likely doesn't change much in terms of when the Bank of Canada will move interest rates.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

The country’s annual inflation rate cooled slightly last month – but at 2.2 per cent, it stayed hot enough to hover above the two per cent midpoint of the Bank of Canada’s ideal range.

Story continues below

Statistics Canada’s inflation reading for April came in a little lower than the March number of 2.3 per cent – which had brought the rate to its highest mark since 2014 – and matched the 2.2 per cent figure for February. The upward pressure on inflation last month was led by higher costs for gasoline, air transportation and restaurants, while the biggest downward forces came from cheaper prices for digital equipment, travel tours and natural gas.

READ MORE: Canadians could pay over $1,000 for gas this summer

The report also says the average of the Bank of Canada’s three measures of core inflation, which omit more-volatile numbers like pump prices, crept slightly above the two per cent mark last month for the first time since February 2012.

The central bank closely monitors inflation ahead of its interest-rate decisions and it can use rate hikes as a tool to help prevent inflation from climbing too high. But the recent readings just above the central bank’s ideal inflation bull’s-eye are unlikely to have a major impact on upcoming rate decisions because governor Stephen Poloz has predicted inflation will remain above two per cent for all of 2018.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada Interest Rates
Canada CPI April 2018
Consumer price inflation
CPI
inflation report
retail sales
Statistics Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News