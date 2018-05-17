Records fall at Kingston high school KASSAA track-and-field meet

For hundreds of athletes, it was the first step towards qualifying for the Ontario High School Track and Field Championships scheduled for June 7-9 at York Lions Stadium in Toronto.

The Kingston-Area championships were held on Thursday at Caraco Field.

The top-six finishers in each event automatically qualify for the Eastern Ontario championships (EOSSA) next week in Kingston.

Aaliyah Edwards from Frontenac Secondary School established a new record in the junior girls’ triple jump.

The Team Canada basketball star relishes the experience of going from one sport to another.

“I can now focus on my second-favourite sport,” said Edwards.

“I have a great support system that makes the transition an easy one. Everything I do, I do with passion. That’s a big reason why I can excel at different sports.”

Another record was established in the midget girls’ shot-put by Emily Swaine.

“It was my first KASSA experience and I loved every minute of it,” said the Grade 9 student from Bayridge Secondary School.

“Honestly, the most fun I had was competing with a great group of girls who I consider my friends. They motivate me to do my best, and today was a perfect example of that.”

Jaden Collier won the senior boys’ high jump but expressed disappointment in his gold-medal victory.

“I can do a lot better,” said the Grade 11 student at Sydenham High School.

“I definitely have to improve if I want to qualify for East Regionals and the OFSSA championships.”

Miles Brackenbury won the open men’s steeplechase. It was his debut in the unique competition.

“I was really happy with how things went,” said the Grade 12 student at Kingston Collegiate.

“It was my first steeplechase, so I was thrilled to win. I wasn’t sure if the race was going to be really fun or really hard. I definitely felt it was a lot of fun and now I look forward to the EOSSA championships next week.”