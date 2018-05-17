How federal funds will help Kawartha Land Trust boost conservation efforts

On Thursday, MP Maryam Monsef visited the Dance Nature Sanctuary to discuss how a portion of the government’s new Nature Fund of $500 million will help enhance the quality of life in the Kawarthas.

The discussion was aimed at preserving the region’s natural spaces, conservation efforts and noting the importance of a healthy environment.

“Both the province and the federal governments have signed on to commit to protecting 17 per cent of the land by 2020,” said Tara King, development co-ordinator with the Kawartha Land Trust.

The Dance Nature Sanctuary is the first of 14 properties that were donated to the Kawartha Land Trust, a registered charity dedicated to conserving the natural environment and aimed at protecting biodiversity.

WATCH: Kawartha Land Trust secures new property

“Fourteen protected properties, three new properties have been secured in the last six months so we’re really at a stage of growth. There’s a lot of momentum going on, we’ve set goals to double our number of protected properties in the next five years,” said King.

King said the money will help with protecting species at risk, protecting lands for future generations and engaging the protection of biodiversity.

Organizers say now is an important time to look at land because of new developments coming at a cost to nature.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Kawartha Land Trust, there are many events open to the public to get involved in tree planting or removing invasive species. You can also take part in some guided walks this summer.