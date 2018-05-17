Home price-to-income study highlights Hamilton’s home affordability challenge
Another study is highlighting the growing issue of home affordability in Hamilton.
This time, it’s a study by real estate website Zoocasa that compiled home price-to-income ratios for 21 of the province’s major markets.
On that basis, Hamilton ranked as the second-least affordable city for homeownership in Ontario, ahead of only Greater Toronto.
Thunder Bay, Sudbury and Windsor ranked as most affordable based on those same criteria.
READ MORE: Housing affordability the worst it’s been in 27 years. Here’s a cross-Canada look
READ MORE: Hamilton real estate following slow GTA trend
Hamilton’s rating measures an average home price of $569,490 in April 2018, with home prices provided by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
The home prices are weighed against a median dual income of $94,697 and a median single income of $36,460 in Hamilton, using median household incomes from Statistics Canada.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.