Economy
May 17, 2018 2:23 pm

Home price-to-income study highlights Hamilton’s home affordability challenge

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

A Zoocasa comparison of home prices and income in Hamilton, ranks the city near the bottom in Ontario in terms of affordability.

Feverpitched/iStock/Getty Images
A A

Another study is highlighting the growing issue of home affordability in Hamilton.

This time, it’s a study by real estate website Zoocasa that compiled home price-to-income ratios for 21 of the province’s major markets.

On that basis, Hamilton ranked as the second-least affordable city for homeownership in Ontario, ahead of only Greater Toronto.

Thunder Bay, Sudbury and Windsor ranked as most affordable based on those same criteria.

READ MORE: Housing affordability the worst it’s been in 27 years. Here’s a cross-Canada look

READ MORE: Hamilton real estate following slow GTA trend

Hamilton’s rating measures an average home price of $569,490 in April 2018, with home prices provided by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

The home prices are weighed against a median dual income of $94,697 and a median single income of $36,460 in Hamilton, using median household incomes from Statistics Canada.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Real Estate Association
CREA
Hamilton home affordability
Hamilton home price
Hamilton real estate
home affordability
home price to income ratio
Statistics Canada
Zoocasa

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News