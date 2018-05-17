Victoria Day long weekend marks opening of City of London spray pads

In another sign that summer is on the horizon, the City of London has announced spray pads will officially open for the year on Saturday.

The 16 spray pad locations will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The pads are interactive water play areas with sensors that users can push to use and will be available for Londoners until Sept. 3.

Most wading pools, meantime, will remain closed until July 2, though the location at Springbank Park opens June 11, while the location at 75 Cliftonvale Ave. opens July 3.

The city’s outdoor pools open June 30.

Locations and operation times can be found on the city’s website.