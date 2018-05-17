Police identify, issue Canada-wide warrant, for third suspect in bus terminal assault on man with autism

Peel Regional Police say they have identified the third suspect in an assault on a man with autism in a Mississauga bus terminal.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal who is wanted for one count of aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on March 13 when a 29-year-old victim from Mississauga was attacked in the Square-One bus terminal while sitting on the lower-level stairs putting on inline skates.

A disturbing surveillance video was released by police in which the three suspects can be seen kicking and punching the victim before walking away.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two suspects were identified in March and are both facing one count of aggravated assault.

Parmvir Singh Chahil, 21, was arrested by police on March 23 while Ranjot Singh Dhami, 25, surrendered himself on March 26.

Chahil was granted bail on March 28 while Dhami remained in custody.

Toronto Police told Global News in April that Dhami is also facing assault charges in connection with an altercation at the Rebel Nightclub.

Police had issued a Canada-wide warrant for both men following the assault but had yet to identify the third suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information on Uppal or his whereabouts to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121 Ext. 1233.

Anonymous tips can be left with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at peelcrimestoppers.ca.