Federal assistance, military on way for B.C. flooding

The federal government has committed to assisting British Columbia during its historic flood fight.

Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, acknowledged the commitment Wednesday night on social media.

“Received an official Request for federal assistance this afternoon from BC Pub Safety Min Mike @mikefarnworthbc – to help deal with serious flooding,” the message on Goodale’s Twitter account said. “Response is YES.”

A second tweet committed support from the Minister of Defence.

“On BC flooding, federal agencies ready to help in response to BC’s official request today – including Public Safety and my colleague DefMin. @HarjitSajjan.”

The form of the assistance that will arrive was not made clear, but Harjit Sajjan responded in his own tweet by committing support from the Canadian Forces.

“The women and men of our @canadianforces are always ready to support Canadians,” Sajjan said.

Flood weary residents and officials in Grand Forks had asked for the assistance of Canada’s military publicly as the round-the-clock effort to protect businesses and homes from further flooding continued.

