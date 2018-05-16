4 takeaways about the Trump Tower meeting from newly released transcripts

Lengthy transcripts released Wednesday of Donald Trump Jr.‘s 2017 Senate Judiciary Committee interview shed light on exactly what happened during a Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The committee released more than 1,800 pages of transcripts of interviews with Trump’s son, and others who attended a June 9, 2016, meeting, at which they expected to receive dirt about Trump’s opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The interviews were conducted between July 2017 and March 2018.

The transcripts were released just hours before the Senate intelligence committee announced it stands behind a 2017 assessment by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia intervened in the election to hurt Clinton and help Trump.

