Body found in debris after major fire in Lasalle

Police have found a body in the debris of three townhouses that went up in flames Tuesday night in the Montreal borough of Lasalle. A 61-year-old woman is unaccounted for and believed to not have made it out in time.

The five-alarm fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Bois-des-Caryers street at the corner of Rosaire-Gendron.

It took 200 firefighters to put out the blaze that was threatening to spread to nearby buildings.

Evacuees told police that one resident was missing and likely didn’t make it out of the building.

The major crimes unit of the Montreal police department is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, it is believed to be deliberate.

Witnesses saw at least three individuals fleeing the back of the building shortly before the fire broke out.