Squamish RCMP issue warning following 2 separate incidents involving rivers in the area

As the May Long Weekend approaches, Squamish RCMP are warning campers to be careful near rivers after two separate incidents within a 24 hour period on Sunday.

Around 8 p.m., mounties responded to a report of two unoccupied rafts in the Cheakamus River — they were concerned someone had fallen in.

Several witnesses said they saw two men and a woman riding in three separate rafts.

Search and Rescue crews were sent out, but nobody was found.

Then a separate report came in that three people were seen safely exiting the Cheekye River and loading one raft into a pickup.

Cpl. Sascha Banks says they are looking for this group, noting they need to find out what happened and assess their well-being.

Earlier on Sunday, a man was swept in the Squamish River and has not yet been found.