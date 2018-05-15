Scott Thompson: Over 70% of Ontarians think carbon taxes are just a tax grab

I think it is safe to say most Ontarians want to preserve the planet for the next generation.

However, in the ongoing, and sometimes contentious, environmental debate, there are many differing opinions on how to accomplish this, and that is healthy.

What is not healthy is when governments prey on citizens’ sensitivities on an issue and use it for symbolic political gain instead of what is really good for the people.

In other words, using a green type program to raise money for other government expenditures that really don’t help the environment or are not cost-effective to run is not healthy.

We have seen this over and over again with the Liberals’ Green Energy Act. Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is borrowing money for this short-sighted plan to temporarily bring down your electricity rates to try to win the next election.

In fact, there are no shortage of experts (including the Ontario Financial Accountability Officer) who say the current Liberal plan is unsustainable on its current course.

So it is no wonder a new IPSOS poll says seven in 10 Ontarians think a carbon tax is just a big tax grab with no real benefit.

Wow! What does it say when average, environmentally minded Ontarians start to question the effectiveness of a green policy forced upon them?

It says Ontarians are now highly skeptical about government green plans and are no longer buying into the guilt trip pushed on them by those with a narrow (tree hugger) agenda and no fiscal responsibility.

That’s bad news for politics and even worse news for the environment.

