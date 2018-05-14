Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger launches re-election bid

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has officially launched his re-election bid.

He filed his nomination papers over the noon hour on Monday at city hall.

Eisenberger says he is “prepared to have the great debate about where our city goes,” regardless of who else enters the race.

He doesn’t anticipate another campaign dominated by the LRT project.

However, Eisenberger says he hopes to advance “some of the important things” that his administration has been working on, including transit.

He also points to infrastructure, poverty and affordable housing.

The municipal election is Oct. 22.

Eisenberger has been Hamilton’s mayor since 2014 and also served as the city’s mayor from 2006 to 2010.

Edward Graydon is the only other confirmed candidate in Hamilton’s mayoral race.