Kathleen Wynne to make campaign stop in Guelph on Tuesday

The Ontario election campaign will bring Kathleen Wynne to Guelph on Tuesday.

The Liberal leader is scheduled to visit Wellington Brewery on Woodlawn Road at 5 p.m.

Wynne is also expected to make announcements in Waterloo and London during the day, but no new announcements are anticipated during her stop in Guelph.

The Ontario Liberal Party is looking to hold onto the Guelph riding after longtime MPP Liz Sandals announced her retirement from politics.

Sly Castaldi, who has been the executive director of Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis for 14 years, is running as the Liberal candidate.

Castaldi is up against Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, the NDP’s Aggie Mlynarz and Progressive Conservative candidate Ray Ferraro.