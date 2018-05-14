Chinese traveller on his way to Alaska after Montrealers replace stolen bike

A Chinese man travelling the world by bicycle has resumed his journey to Alaska after his bike and valuables were stolen at the Walmart Super Centre in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood.

“Now I have a lot of friends, a lot of kind friends. This is a very warm city now,” Yu Yang told Global News.

Yang was able to continue on his trip, which started in Argentina, thanks to a donation from Allo Vélo, a bike shop in Montreal’s Griffintown borough.

The shop’s owner said he heard about Yang on Global News and wanted to reach out and help.

“If we can do this for him, it’s our pleasure,” said Lamar Timmins, who said he knows what it’s like to be on the road for long periods of time.

Timmins offered Yang a brand new bike, handmade in Poland and worth $1,500.

Yang declined, but did accepted one worth $800.

Yang is also leaving Montreal with a slew of new gear, including cargo bags — a gift from members of the city’s Chinese community.

“I know they really want to help me,” Yang said.

“I accept the gift because of their heart. Not because of the bags.”

The community also held a banquet, raising about $2,000 for Yang.

He spent half of the money on materials for the trip, and plans to donate the other half to underprivileged children in China.

“I think the money is more useful for the children in China,” Yang said.

Trip(s) of a lifetime

The 32-year-old Beijing native has seen more of the world than most can dream to see in a lifetime.

“In China, I’m a graphic designer. Most of the time, I work one to two years to save money and then I have a long trip,” Yang told Global News earlier this month.

On his latest voyage, from South America to Alaska, Yang’s bike was stolen as he went to buy food.

“I lost my diary. It’s so hard for me,” Yang said.

“I record every day when I travel on the road. Before, I wrote a book of my trip from China to South Africa. The diary is my next book, so it’s very important for me.”

It’s not the first time thieves have delayed his journey; his bike was also stolen in Peru, Colombia and Mexico City.

“I heard many good things about this city,” he said of Montreal.

“But everywhere that has light, has shadows.”

