May 14, 2018 11:26 am

Orillia police searching for missing Coldwater man

Orillia police are seeking public assistance locating missing Coldwater man James Patreau.

Police say the search is ongoing for a missing Coldwater man who was last seen on May 12.

According to police, 55-year-old James Patreau was last seen near Reinbird Street in Coldwater.

Police say he did not return home after going for a walk, and will likely be on foot.

He is described by police as approximately five-foot-eight-inches tall, with a heavier build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey track pants and a brown jacket.

Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts to please contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

