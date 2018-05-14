Orillia police searching for missing Coldwater man

Police say the search is ongoing for a missing Coldwater man who was last seen on May 12.
According to police, 55-year-old James Patreau was last seen near Reinbird Street in Coldwater.
Police say he did not return home after going for a walk, and will likely be on foot.
READ MORE: ‘He is alive, he is well’: police say missing Innisfil man has been found
He is described by police as approximately five-foot-eight-inches tall, with a heavier build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey track pants and a brown jacket.
Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts to please contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.