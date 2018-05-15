Man rescued from Little Lake in Peterborough

There was a tense scene Saturday night as emergency responders in Peterborough pulled a man from Little Lake.

Around 10:45 p.m., police were called to the shoreline along Crescent Street for reports that a man fell into the water.

Officers were able to safely pull the man to shore.

He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by ambulance for precautionary reasons.

