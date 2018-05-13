Rick Zamperin: Bulldogs’ magical season takes them to Memorial Cup

Magical.

It’s the most appropriate word, at least to me, to describe the 2017-18 Hamilton Bulldogs.

Another word we can certainly use is champions.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs win OHL Final, advance to 100th Memorial Cup

For the first time since 1976, Hamilton will have a team that will compete in the Memorial Cup, the pinnacle of junior hockey in this country.

The Bulldogs booked their ticket to the 100th edition of the tournament after dispatching the nation’s No. 1 team, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 5-4 Sunday afternoon to clinch the Ontario Hockey League championship final in six games.

Despite the outcome, it was going to be the last game of the season at FirstOntario Centre and the downtown Hamilton rink was rockin’ from the opening faceoff to the final horn.

Thank you to @OHLHoundPower for an incredibly series! pic.twitter.com/FZMiLyKWAP — Xyz – Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) May 13, 2018

The Dogs trailed in Game Six, 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 early in the third period, but in true Hamilton fashion, they never showed any signs of giving up.

It’s kind of funny. The City of Hamilton was passed over to host the 100th Memorial Cup this year, and now we’re going to Regina to try to win it.

Call it karma, or just desserts, or… magic.