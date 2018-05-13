‘There’s always hope’: Family and friends rally in support of missing Jesse Galganov

It’s been seven months since Jesse Galganov disappeared.

He left Montreal last September for a backpacking trip through South America and Southeast Asia.

His family last heard from him on September 28, when the then 22-year-old said he would be out of communication for a few days, while he embarked on a multi-day hike near the Peruvian city of Huaraz.

No one has heard from him since.

READ MORE: Mother of Montreal man missing in Peru since September says he may have been abducted

“Somebody knows something — children don’t vanish,” said Tania Formagie, a friend of the family. “Somebody knows something. Please, somebody — please, please come forward.”

To keep Jesse’s name in peoples’ hearts and minds, his father, Todd Galganov, who is still in Peru searching, organized rallies that took place simultaneously in different parts of the world.

READ MORE: Amazon, Apple release data after Montreal mother’s desperate pleas, search for son in Peru

People gathered in Pointe-Claire and also in Toronto, Florida, and in various parts of Peru.

Together, they prayed and sent messages of encouragement to Jesse’s family.

READ MORE: Calls for donations to continue search for missing Montrealer in Peru

“It’s hard to wrap your head as a parent around not knowing where your child is for so long,” said Suzie Shaffer. “My heart goes out to both Alisa [Jesse’s mother] and Todd.”

Family and friends of the Galganovs say even though it’s been a while since Jesse has been gone, they are not going to give up the search.

READ MORE: Family of Canadian missing in Peru not giving up after searchers come up empty

“There’s always hope,” said Jesse’s cousin, Jodi Hymans. “We just want to bring Jesse home.”

According to the family, a search is planned in Peru with local police this week, where they hope to find any clue that will lead them to Jesse.