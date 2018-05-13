Pleasure boat crosses path of SeaBus leading to near-miss: police

The Vancouver Police Department’s Marine Unit is looking for the operators of a boat after a near-collision with a SeaBus in Burrard Inlet last weekend.

The incident was captured on Port of Vancouver cameras on the afternoon of May 5.

The Burrard Otter II was about halfway across the Port of Vancouver on its way to Lonsdale Quay when the skipper spotted an approaching eastbound vessel that “didn’t seem to be slowing or altering its course at all,” said VPD Marine Unit Const. Jamie Gibson.

“In that crossing situation, that vessel was required to give way to the SeaBus,” he added.

The skipper of the SeaBus sounded his horn several times and was forced to make an emergency stop.

The boat came within 30 feet of the bow of the SeaBus, according to Gibson.

What’s unclear is if the operator of the smaller boat, which should have given way to the SeaBus, crossed paths intentionally.

“I’m looking at it as they were just unaware and they lost situational awareness,” Gibson said.

The SeaBus was carrying 205 passengers and four crew members and it’s believed the smaller boat was travelling at a speed of 30 knots.

“I certainly would not have wanted to be on a vessel in that situation,” Gibson said.

Police said there were two men and a woman on the white, sport-fish style boat with twin black outboards.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the near-collision to contact them at 604-717-3321.