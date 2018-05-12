Winnipeggers giving away household items for free all weekend

If you’re looking for some free gifts this weekend, you could be in luck.

Winnipeg’s Spring Curbside Giveaway Weekend is running this Saturday and Sunday.

The city is inviting residents to place any unwanted household items on their front curb, with a sticker indicating the item is up for grabs.

Examples of appropriate items include books, CDs, DVDs, furniture, sports equipment, children’s toys and books, yard and gardening tools and clothing.

The city asked residents not to put out toilets, items that have been in contact with bed bugs or any item that could be unsafe.

Anyone giving out items is asked to put all unclaimed items away by dusk on Sunday.

Full details are available on the city’s website.