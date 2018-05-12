Georgia police under investigation for handling of 65-year-old woman during routine traffic stop

A police officer has resigned and an investigation is underway into how a routine traffic stop of a 65-year-old grandmother was handled on May 4.

Dashcam footage of the incident was released onto the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

In the video, an officer can be seen pulling the woman over after she allegedly drifted over in front of his vehicle.

The officer then approaches the car to explain why he pulled her over, asks for her driver’s license and returns to his car.

He then attempts to issue her a ticket, which she refuses to sign, asking to speak with a supervisor.

Things escalate after she refuses to leave the car, and the officer attempts to remove her from the car.

Backup arrives and other officers get involved and as the woman appears to finally agree to get out of the car, another officer can be heard yelling, ‘“Hey, you’re not in charge. Shut the f–k up and get out of the car!”

The woman, Rose Campbell, said she felt violated by the incident.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I felt violated,” Campbell told WSB. “I felt not only that my space had been violated, but that he was not respecting me.”

Alpharetta Department of Public Safety director John Robison says an internal investigation into the incident has been launched.

The video was posted on to Facebook Thursday and one of the officers involved in the incident handed in a resignation letter on Friday.