May 11, 2018 1:51 pm

Regina’s Tor Hill Golf Course to close for maintenance May 14

By Online Producer  Global News

The maintenance work ensures the greens will remain healthy throughout the entire season.

In order for city crews to perform maintenance on the greens at Regina’s Tor Hill Golf Course, the City of Regina has announced the course will be closed on Monday, May 14.

The maintenance work is aimed at ensuring the greens will remain healthy throughout the season.

City officials have confirmed the course will be re-opening and back to regular hours on Tuesday, May 15.

The city is encouraging golfers who intend to spend their Monday on the course to use the Murray Golf Course or the Joanne Goulet Golf Course as an alternative during this time.

You can book a tee time and contact the pro shop at 306-777-7100, or by visiting the City of Regina website.

