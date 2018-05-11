Gun amnesty nets more than 150 firearms in Peterborough region

More than 150 firearms were surrendered to police detachments in the Peterborough area during the province-wide gun amnesty program in April.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, OPP say they received 83 firearms — consisting of nine handguns, 30 shotguns and 44 rifles. They also received 1,494 rounds of ammunition and six knives.

“Police continue to encourage members of the public to turn in unwanted weapons despite the conclusion of this initiative,” Const. Jackie Hildrenbrand said.

Meanwhile, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay received 22 firearms: 20 long guns, 1 restricted handgun and 1 prohibited handgun and a prohibited butterfly style knife, along with several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Provincially, about 2,200 firearms were surrendered for destruction.

In Peterborough, the police service saw 29 firearms turned in for destruction — consisting of 16 rifles, six shotguns and seven handguns. They also received 13 pellet/BB guns.

One firearm — a 1922 FN Browning pistol used during the Second World War — was sent to the Hastings and Prince Edward Regimental Museum.

“We remind residents that the Peterborough Police Service retains the ability to exercise discretion (amnesty) regarding weapons related charges at all times, not just during the month-long program,” said police spokersperson Lauren Gilchrist.

Meanwhile, the Cobourg Police Service received 19 firearms and a quantity of ammunition.