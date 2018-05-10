Anders Hedberg
May 10, 2018 12:48 pm
Updated: May 10, 2018 12:51 pm

Members of Winnipeg Jets ‘Hot Line’ to reunite Thursday on 680 CJOB

Austin Siragusa By Anchor  Global News

Banners are unveiled for former Winnipeg Jets Anders Hedberg; Bobby Hull and Ulf Nilsson prior NHL action between the Jets and the Toronto Maple Leafs at the MTS Centre on October 19, 2016 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The three players formed the "Hot Line" and are the first inductees into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame.

Jonathan Kozub / Getty Images
Members of the World Hockey Association’s Winnipeg Jets infamous ‘Hotline’ will join 680 CJOB’s Kathy Kennedy for an exclusive interview at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The conversation will be livestreamed on this page. You can also listen live on 680 CJOB.

This will mark the first time in years Bobby Hull, Ulf Nilsson and Anders Hedberg reunite in person. They only played together for four seasons but during that time, dominated the WHA in scoring. They also led the Jets to three Avco World Trophy titles.

Hull led the league in scoring with 77 goals and 142 points in his first season as a member of the ‘Hot Line’. The slick playmaking of Nilsson helped him rack up 94 assists and 120 points. Hedberg meanwhile scored 53 goals and 100 points giving him WHA rookie of the year honours.

Anders Hedberg
Bobby Hull
Ulf Nilsson
WHA
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

