Members of Winnipeg Jets ‘Hot Line’ to reunite Thursday on 680 CJOB

Members of the World Hockey Association’s Winnipeg Jets infamous ‘Hotline’ will join 680 CJOB’s Kathy Kennedy for an exclusive interview at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The conversation will be livestreamed on this page. You can also listen live on 680 CJOB.

This will mark the first time in years Bobby Hull, Ulf Nilsson and Anders Hedberg reunite in person. They only played together for four seasons but during that time, dominated the WHA in scoring. They also led the Jets to three Avco World Trophy titles.

Hull led the league in scoring with 77 goals and 142 points in his first season as a member of the ‘Hot Line’. The slick playmaking of Nilsson helped him rack up 94 assists and 120 points. Hedberg meanwhile scored 53 goals and 100 points giving him WHA rookie of the year honours.