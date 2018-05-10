Donald Trump to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on June 12

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month in Singapore.

Trump made the announcement about the “highly anticipated” June 12 meeting via Twitter Thursday morning; the meeting is set to be the first-ever summit between U.S. and North Korea during more than six decades of hostility since the Korean War.



Story continues below The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

“We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” Trump said in his tweet.

The announcement comes just hours after three Americans who had been detained in North Korea touched down on U.S. soil. Trump greeted the men, and said while it was a “great honour” to welcome them home, it would be a “true honour” to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons.

Trump’s meeting with Kim follows the North Korean leader’s recent summit with South Korea, which resulted in the Korean leaders pledging to work toward peace.

According to South Korea, Kim has said he’d be willing to give up his nukes if the United States commits to a formal end to the Korean War and pledges not to attack the North.

It was recently revealed that former CIA director and now-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to North Korea for a secret meeting with Kim over the Easter weekend.

Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on May 22 in Washington in order to discuss the two countries’ coordinated efforts with the North.

— More to come. With a file from the Associated Press.