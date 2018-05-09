Rick Zamperin: Sports bring our community together like nothing else

I might be biased, OK, I fully admit that I am.

There’s nothing like sports that bring a community together.

Disagree?

How often does a mass of people come together on a weeknight in Hamilton to attend a city council meeting?

No offence to our city councillors. While they guide our community forward, they’re never going to sit down in front of thousands of onlookers who hang off their every word.

You’d see thousands of people at a concert in this city, but they won’t come out to see the same band or singer for 40 nights a year.

Not a chance.

When the Hamilton Bulldogs played in front of their OHL franchise record 8,603 fans on Wednesday night for Game 4 of the Ontario Hockey League’s Championship Series at FirstOntario Centre, it provided us with another example of our community spirit.

Now, only half that many people show up for Hamilton’s home games during the regular season — which is unfortunate — but it shows that Hamilton sports fans have a thirst for the big event.

Another example of community came from Effort Trust, a company that manages over 50 apartment buildings in Hamilton.

In partnership with the Bulldogs Foundation, it gave some of its tenants — many of whom it said are of “modest means” — tickets to Wednesday’s game.

What started as a modest endeavour, about 15-20 tickets, ballooned to 400.

As for the game, Sault Ste. Marie beat Hamilton 3-2 in overtime to make it a best-of-3 series, meaning each community will come together at least one more time.