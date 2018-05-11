Peterborough-Kawartha riding seeking staff for polls on election day

There are 99 polls in the riding of Peterborough and Kawartha. Staffing them requires poll clerks, information officers and registration officers. Many people have worked in these positions for years but changes in technology have returning officer Ted Boynton looking for new workers.

“So we still have the old paper and pen so people can come in and vote traditionally like they always can at the smaller polls but at the bigger polls we have technology so we are looking for people who are comfortable with the use of a computer,” Boynton said.

There are 55 “paper polls” in the riding and 44 of the new tech-based ones. Boynton says they need staff for both.

“We spoke to one gentleman who came in yesterday and applied for a job and he said ‘I refuse to learn to use a computer’ but that’s fine, we can still use you,” Boynton said.

Those wishing to apply for an election-day position in Peterborough-Kawartha should apply at the Returning Office on the lower level of Peterborough Square.