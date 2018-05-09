World
May 9, 2018 9:33 am
Updated: May 9, 2018 10:10 am

Liquid chocolate spills onto Polish highway, creates sticky mess

By Staff The Associated Press

A tractor-trailer has overturned on a Polish highway, spilling tons of liquid chocolate that are solidifying into a huge sticky mess.

The private broadcaster TVN24 showed images of an overturned truck surrounded by brown chocolate covering six lanes on the A2 motorway, blocking traffic in both directions.

A tractor-trailer carrying liquid chocolate has overturned on a Polish A2 highway in central Poland, 09 May 2018.

EPA/TwojaSlupca

Rescue officials said the liquid chocolate was solidifying as it cooled and would require large amounts of hot water to clear away.

Senior brigadier Bogdan Kowalski with the fire brigade of Slupca, a town in western Poland, said, “the cooling chocolate is worse than snow.”

The chocolate covered six lanes, blocking traffic in both directions.

EPA/TwojaSlupca

TVN24 reported from the site of the accident that the driver was taken to a hospital with a broken arm. The accident occurred in the morning when there was little traffic and nobody else was hurt.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

