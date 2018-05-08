Canadian pitcher James ‘Big Maple’ Paxton throws no-hitter against Blue Jays

TORONTO – Canadian James Paxton pitched nine no-hit innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, lifting the Seattle Mariners to a 5-0 victory.

Paxton (2-1) struck out seven and walked three batters in a 99-pitch masterpiece. He raised both arms in the air after the final out – a ground ball to third base from Josh Donaldson – before his teammates mobbed him on the mound.

The crowd of 20,513 gave Paxton a rousing standing ovation.



This is the sixth no-hitter in Mariners history. 🍁🍁🍁🍁🍁🍁 — Mariners (@Mariners) May 9, 2018

Paxton, a six-foot-four left-hander from Ladner, B.C., was coming off a Canadian record-setting 16-strikeout performance in his last start, a no-decision against Oakland.

Paxton is the first Canadian in 73 years to throw a no-hitter. Toronto-born Dick Fowler threw one for the Philadelphia Athletics in 1945 in his first start in three years after serving for the Canadian army in the Second World War.

Mike Zunino homered for the Mariners (20-14) and Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Mitch Haniger also drove in runs.