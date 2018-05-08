RCMP seize cocaine and cash from house in Churchill

Manitoba RCMP said officers found drugs and cash in a home in Churchill, Man. on Saturday.

Police said officers executed a search warrant on a house on Radisson Street where they found approximately 37 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana, money and various drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Rose Marie Lavallee from Churchill. She was charged with multiple drug related offenses.

Churchill RCMP are continuing their investigation.