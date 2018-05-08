Crime
May 8, 2018 4:58 pm

RCMP seize cocaine and cash from house in Churchill

By Reporter  Global News

Manitoba RCMP say 37 grams of cocaine and money was seized from a home in Churchill, Man.

RCMP
A A

Manitoba RCMP said officers found drugs and cash in a home in Churchill, Man. on Saturday.

Police said officers executed a search warrant on a house on Radisson Street where they found approximately 37 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana, money and various drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Rose Marie Lavallee from Churchill. She was charged with multiple drug related offenses.

Churchill RCMP are continuing their investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Churchill
Cocaine
Crime
Drug Bust
Drugs
Marijuana
Police
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News