RCMP seize cocaine and cash from house in Churchill
Manitoba RCMP said officers found drugs and cash in a home in Churchill, Man. on Saturday.
Police said officers executed a search warrant on a house on Radisson Street where they found approximately 37 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana, money and various drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested 46-year-old Rose Marie Lavallee from Churchill. She was charged with multiple drug related offenses.
Churchill RCMP are continuing their investigation.
