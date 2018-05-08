Cleanup continues in Barrie after severe wind storm caused damages city-wide

Cleanup is ongoing in Barrie after a severe wind storm on Friday caused considerable damage city-wide.

According to the city, roughly 90 city-owned trees were damaged as a result of the wind storm. However, this number does not include the significant damage to trees on private property.

While the cleanup is ongoing, the city says crews will be clearing brush on city streets in order of priority and safety. Trees posing risk to residents, blocking streets or sidewalks, or causing damage to property are at the top of the list.

They say trees down in parks will be addressed as time permits but should be cleaned up within the next few weeks.

All across Barrie, residents have been left to deal with broken fences, missing roof shingles and damage to their homes caused by falling trees and other flying debris. In order to aid in the cleanup process, the city is reminding residents that yard waste is accepted curbside and will be collected weekly until June. Yard waste is also accepted at the Barrie landfill.

The storm also caused damage to traffic signals at 58 intersections in the city. Traffic lights have not been functioning properly, have been shifted or have otherwise been damaged as a result of the forceful winds. The city says they expect crews will have all of the signals repaired by the end of the week.