32 students from northern Sask. get 4-day tour of Regina to learn about Sask. history

Thirty-two high school students from northern Saskatchewan will be visiting Regina to learn more about Saskatchewan’s history, the province’s system of government and the post-secondary opportunities that are available to them once graduation has come and gone.

The selected students wrote an essay describing their interest in the program and how they have demonstrated leadership in their school or community.

Hosted by the Provincial Capital Commission for the annual Charles Knight Youth Mentorship Program, students from the northern Saskatchewan communities of Black Lake, Cumberland House, Dillon, La Loche, La Ronge, Deschambault Lake, Southend and Stony Rapids will travel with their teachers and chaperones over a four-day span touring the history of the province through the Queen City.

The students will be taken on a tour of the educational facilities of the University of Regina, First Nations University of Canada, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the legislative building, Government House and the RCMP Training Academy, on top of getting the chance to meet W. Thomas Molloy, the 22nd Lieut. Gov. of Saskatchewan, MLAs and community leaders.

“Saskatchewan has so much to offer these young, vibrant students,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Ken Cheveldayoff said. “Touring our post-secondary institutions, participating in a mock parliament, and witnessing the house in session are just some of the educational experiences this program provides. Our post-secondary institutions provide our youth with the tools they need to find a fulfilling career right here in Saskatchewan.”