Their mom died delivering them. Now these twins are going home, days before Mother’s Day

Days before Mother’s Day, the twin baby girls who lost their mother during childbirth have headed home.

Wei Liu, 37, died at Richmond Hospital on April 8 while giving birth to twins.

The girls were transferred to B.C. Women’s Hospital and on Monday they were allowed to return home to their father, Victor Yu, and their five-year-old brother.

Friends and family were on hand to “create a warm welcome” for the twins as they left hospital, said Allen Liu, who is assisting the family.

He said the twins are doing well, although the younger one is having issues feeding.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) confirmed last month that a woman died during childbirth at Richmond Hospital.

Spokesperson Carrie Stefanson said the health authority could not discuss specifics due to privacy concerns, but said at one point 35 staff members, including anesthesiology and obstetrical specialists and vascular surgeons, were working to save the woman’s life.

Liu said Yu and his children are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“It takes a village to raise a child and they have three little ones,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

A funeral for Wei Liu took place on Saturday.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.

It said B.C. had 18 natural deaths associated with childbirth — during pregnancy or post-partum — between 2012 and 2016.