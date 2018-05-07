Maternal death Richmond
May 7, 2018 11:04 pm

Their mom died delivering them. Now these twins are going home, days before Mother’s Day

By Online News Producer  Global News
Allen Liu
A A

Days before Mother’s Day, the twin baby girls who lost their mother during childbirth have headed home.

Wei Liu, 37, died at Richmond Hospital on April 8 while giving birth to twins.

The girls were transferred to B.C. Women’s Hospital and on Monday they were allowed to return home to their father, Victor Yu, and their five-year-old brother.

Friends and family were on hand to “create a warm welcome” for the twins as they left hospital, said Allen Liu, who is assisting the family.

Wei Liu, 37, passed away on Sunday while giving birth at Richmond Hospital, a family friend says.

Victor Yu

Story continues below

He said the twins are doing well, although the younger one is having issues feeding.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) confirmed last month that a woman died during childbirth at Richmond Hospital.

Spokesperson Carrie Stefanson said the health authority could not discuss specifics due to privacy concerns, but said at one point 35 staff members, including anesthesiology and obstetrical specialists and vascular surgeons, were working to save the woman’s life.

READ MORE: Jehovah’s Witness who died after childbirth remembered in Laval

Liu said Yu and his children are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“It takes a village to raise a child and they have three little ones,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

A funeral for Wei Liu took place on Saturday.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.

It said B.C. had 18 natural deaths associated with childbirth — during pregnancy or post-partum — between 2012 and 2016.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Maternal death BC
Maternal death Richmond
Richmond hospital death
richmond hospital mom dies twins
richmond mom death twins childbirth Richmond mother death
Richmond mother dies childbirth
Richmond mother dies during childbirth
Wei Liu
wei liu dead
wei liu dead childbirth
wei liu death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News