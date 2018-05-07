Shot fired at Grand River Collegiate early Sunday morning

Early Sunday morning, at least one gunshot was fired in the parking lot at Grand River Collegiate, Waterloo police said.

Several men were hanging out in the parking lot at 2 a.m. Sunday when police say they were approached by another group of men.

The two groups began to argue before a member of the second group pulled out a weapon and fired it into one of the victim’s cars.

The victims fled from the parking lot before they contacted Waterloo police.

The suspects also took off, heading in different directions in their vehicles.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.