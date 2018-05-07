Nazko business hard hit by B.C. wildfires dealt second blow as flood risk continues

B.C.’s Nazko Valley has been dealt one blow after another from mother nature. Area business owners say they’ve already been burned once and don’t want to be burned again.

The region, west of Quesnel, one of the hardest hit during B.C.’s record-breaking wildfire season in 2017, is among the most impacted and at-risk due to flooding that’s threatening several B.C. communities.

The owners of Fishpot Lake Resort in Nazko were forced to cancel all winter and summer bookings in 2017 when the Plateau wildfire destroyed the forest surrounding the campground and fishing resort.

Running bucket after bucket of water, day after day, from the nearby Lake onto approaching flames, they managed to save their property from being destroyed but couldn’t prevent all damage.

READ MORE: In Nazko, B.C., a wildfire has lifted, leaving broken dreams in its wake

Just as they gained traction on the clean-up and repairs from that devastating wildfire season, Vicky and Marc Roy have once again been forced to cancel bookings due to the ongoing flood threat plaguing the Nazko area.

“Due to the flooding and RCMP road block by the Nazko bridge, I have had to cancel bookings to the resort and at this point in time I am unsure for how long,” Fishpot Lake resort co-owner Vicky Roy told Global News.

“We have started the huge task of cleaning up, we have taken down our playground, fallen many burnt, tipping or dead trees… but we have a great many more to go.”

There is a flood warning in effect for the Nazko River and West Road River and an evacuation order remains in place for 120 properties.

There is a reception centre open for evacuees through the Quesnel Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the Quesnel Reception Centre at 500 North Star Road.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre indicates the water will likely rise again in the area and residents are being advised to prepare for potential flooding, leaving the Roy family feeling unsure about the future of their home and livelihood.

“We are doing well but are unsure of what will befall us as the main bridge to Nazko is slowly pulling away from the bank due to the force of the Nazko River,” Roy said.

“This bridge is the main way in and out of Nazko and with all of the flooding in the middle, residents will be trapped inside if this were to break away.”

Roy said the bridge is open to single-lane alternating traffic for now and hopes crews will be able to save it from a complete collapse.

“We had so much snow this winter in February and with the forest being so burnt due to the Plateau fire, a lot of this water is flowing directly into the lakes and streams and rivers, helping to cause so much flooding,” Roy said.

“One day things will be alright again. We are just taking things one day at a time.”

The Roys said they’ll have to completely reconstruct their recently washed out driveway – another unexpected cost as they continue to try to protect themselves from yet another threat from mother nature.

“We are going to have to re-do the driveway properly with culverts,” Roy said.

“I’m hoping we don’t have to cancel all our May long weekend bookings but it’s something we may have to consider which really sucks… that’s our bread and butter.”