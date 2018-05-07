Quebec Tourism Minister Julie Boulet not seeking re-election
A fifth member of Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard‘s Liberal cabinet has announced she won’t seek re-election later this year.
Tourism Minister Julie Boulet says she no longer has the energy or the motivation to run again.
Boulet, 58, has been a member of the legislature since 2001.
She has held various other cabinet portfolios over the years, including transport and employment.
She joins fellow cabinet ministers Martin Coiteux, Stephanie Vallée and Jean-Marc Fournier and David Heurtel in deciding to pack it in.
At least one other cabinet minister is reportedly contemplating his future, while about 10 Liberal backbenchers have also confirmed they won’t seek re-election in the Oct. 1 vote.
