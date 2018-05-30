Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Sarnia—Lambton riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Sarnia—Lambton head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Neil Wereley
PC: Bob Bailey (incumbent)
NDP: Kathy Alexander
Green: Kevin Shaw

Geography

This district covers all of Sarnia, part of Lambton as well as a number of smaller municipalities. Sarnia-Lambton rests just east of the Canada-U.S. border leading into Michigan. Petrolia, Plympton-Wyoming, Oil Springs and Enniskillen are recent additions to the riding. They joined as part of the Ontario general election of 2007.

History

Current MPP Bob Bailey has won the riding for the Progressive Conservatives for the past three elections. Bailey had his closest election in 2014 when he beat out runner-up NDP candidate Brian White by just under 2,500 votes.

