Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: St. Catharines riding

By Staff Global News
A A

Voters in St. Catharines head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Jim Bradley
PC: Sandie Bellows
NDP: Jennie Stevens
Green: Colin Ryrie

Geography

The relatively urban riding of St. Catharines includes most of its namesake city, with the exception of some areas in the west and south of the city.

History

Liberal Jim Bradley — the legislature’s longest serving MPP — has represented St. Catharines since 1977. He won by 5,256 votes in 2014.

By the numbers

111,690 people live in this 84 sq. km riding as of 2016.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Ontario Election
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario election results
Ontario politics
St. Catharines
St. Catharines election results
St. Catharines riding
St. Catharines riding election results
St. Catharines riding results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News