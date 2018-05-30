Ontario election 2018: St. Catharines riding

Voters in St. Catharines head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Jim Bradley

PC: Sandie Bellows

NDP: Jennie Stevens

Green: Colin Ryrie

Geography

The relatively urban riding of St. Catharines includes most of its namesake city, with the exception of some areas in the west and south of the city.

History

Liberal Jim Bradley — the legislature’s longest serving MPP — has represented St. Catharines since 1977. He won by 5,256 votes in 2014.

By the numbers

111,690 people live in this 84 sq. km riding as of 2016.