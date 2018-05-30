Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Oxford riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Oxford head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: James Howard
PC: Ernie Hardeman (incumbent)
NDP: Tara King
Green: Al De Jong

Geography

This rural riding consists of Oxford County including the towns of Woodstock, Tillsonburg and Ingersoll as well as the western part of Brant County. The area is home to 113,790 residents.

History

Progressive Conservative Ernie Hardeman, who was first elected in 1995, has held this seat since it was created in 1999, winning by at least 7,000 votes in every election but 2003, when he defeated Liberal Brian Brown by just 2,500 votes.

