Amherst Island residents concerned over representation after city councillor reprimanded

Amherst Island residents are worried their concerns are not being voiced in council after their elected representative, councillor Duncan Ashley, was restricted due to misconduct allegations.

After a private investigation, Ashley was accused of alleged sexual harassment, threatening employees and creating a toxic work environment.

Since then, Ashley has been allowed to attend council meetings, but only as an observer. He’s not permitted to communicate with residents or his peers while he’s at council – harsh restrictions that are causing residents concern.

“People don’t know where to turn [or] how to ensure their questions are answered. I mean this is just basic municipal governance that we are being stripped of,” said resident Nathan Townsend.

Townsend’s fear is that without Councilor Ashley representing them on council, decisions will be made by others who don’t have their best interest in mind.

“This community, you need to be here and a part of it and see what’s going on day to day to understand what our needs and our concerns are,” says Townsend.

Councillor Ashley was publicly reprimanded for the alleged behaviour.

Residents who are in favour of Ashley regardless of the accusations are asking for fair representation from Loyal Township council.

“Right now everybody has their own interpretations and it’s really unfair that a redacted report is the base of our information,” said Michele Lelay, another Amherst Island resident. “So you know, I’m not questioning the facts, I’m not questioning the decision, what I’m questioning is how residents are supposed to make the determination that they are unfairly treated.”

Councillor Ashley was put under a 90 day suspension in mid-April. It is unknown at this point what the Township will do next with Ashley or his position on city council.