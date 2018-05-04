Man sent to Saskatoon hospital via STARS after assault on Big River First Nation

A 33-year-old man from Big River First Nation is in custody of the Big River RCMP after an assault on another man sent him to the Saskatoon hospital with serious injuries. The injured man was taken to Saskatoon by STARS Air Ambulance.

On May 3, at roughly 7:00 p.m., members from Big River RCMP responded to a call on Big River First Nation of a man being assaulted.

Both police and Spiritwood EMS had arrived at the scene and found a 32-year-old man who had sustained serious injuries as a result of the assault.

The man was sent to the hospital in Shellbrook for treatment but was further transported to a Saskatoon hospital by STARS, where he remains.

The 33-year-old suspect remains in custody. The Prince Albert Forensic Identification Services, along with Big River RCMP, continue to investigate this incident, with the help of Saskatoon Major Crime North and Prince Albert General Investigations Section.

At this time, no charges have been laid pending further investigation.