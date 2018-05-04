Taking steps to fight cancer — Winnipeg police half marathon Sunday

Whether you are a runner or not, you can probably appreciate the effort that goes into the Winnipeg Police Service Half Marathon, Two-person Relay and 5K Race.

Organizers and runners will be put through the paces once again Sunday May 6 for the 14th annual run.

The event is expected to begin at 8 a.m. at Assiniboine Park, running through to mid-day.

It isn’t just for runners:

The WPS Air1 helicopter will be on site for viewing.

Take part in the pancake breakfast, by donation.

Monies raised at the annual event will support brain cancer research done by the Canadian Cancer Society.

If you need a little extra incentive to sponsor someone, all monies given will double — donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Brain Canada thanks to a private-public partnership through the Canadian government.

Traffic notes:

The westbound lane of Wellington Crescent, from Guelph Street all the way to the park, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The northbound lane of Park Boulevard North will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parking restrictions will be in place both these streets.

No parking will be permitted on eastbound curb lanes of Portage Avenue between Woodhaven Boulevard and Douglas Park Boulevard from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Route maps are shown here:

5K Run

Half Marathon — 1st Leg

Half Marathon — 2nd Leg

More information about the race is available on their website.