Casino Regina cancels comedic duo after heavy criticism from Humboldt Bronco Tribute concert

Casino Regina has announced that they have cancelled the appearance of an American comedy duo who received backlash for controversial remarks made at the Humboldt Broncos tribute concert.

The duo, who refers to themselves as “The Indian and the White Guy,” otherwise known as Bruce Williams and Terry Ree, was set to perform at the casino on May 24, however, a statement found on the Casino of Regina’s website explains that the show has been cancelled.

The statement reads, “Due to content concerns stemming from the recent Humboldt Broncos tribute concert, Casino Regina has made the decision to cancel the Williams and Ree comedy show originally scheduled for May 24, 2018, in the Show Lounge. All ticket holders will be refunded using their original method of payment.”

Williams and Ree were emcees of the April 27 tribute concert, which was put on by Country Thunder Music Festivals and had later posted a public apology on Facebook, which appears to have now been removed after some concert-attendees took offence to the language and stereotypes towards Indigenous people.

Some audience members took to social media and shared that the duo allegedly took on a cover of Luke Bryan’s Country Girl song, singing “Indian boy shake it for me boy, shake it for me boy, shake it for me,” and “Shake it from the river, shake it from the trees, shake it for the Indian with STD’s.”