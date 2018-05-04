Fentanyl found in vehicle’s safe earns Alberta man trip to prison

A five-year prison sentence has been handed down to a Red Deer, Alta., man who was charged after police discovered 157 fentanyl tablets in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Derrick Fitzgerald Savard, 33, was sentenced following a preliminary hearing last month at which he pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Savard was arrested last September as part of a lengthy targeted drug trafficking investigation involving the Red Deer and Innisfail RCMP, as well as Calgary police.

The court heard police discovered the fentanyl and small amounts of two other drugs in a safe inside the vehicle carrying Savard and a female co-accused when they were pulled over during a traffic stop.

Savard also faces a 10-year ban on firearms possession upon release.

Court proceedings against the 32-year-old co-accused have been stayed.