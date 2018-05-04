Winnipeg Blue Bombers add fifth quarterback to roster

A day after the 2018 CFL Draft, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added 2 more players to their training camp roster.

The team is very excited about the acquisition of South Dakota Quarterback Chris Streveler who was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Walter Payton award this past season.

The 6’2″, 220 pound native of Crystal Lake, Illinois played two seasons for the South Dakota Coyotes and threw for 6,081 yards and 54 touchdowns.

Streveler joins veterans Matt Nichols and Darian Durant on the roster along with fellow newcomers Philip Nelson and Alex Ross.

“We had decided to bring him up and work him our around the time of the mini camp,” Bombers GM Kyle Walters said.

“A lot of these guys don’t really know what the CFL is all about. We show off our facility, show off the professionalism of the CFL and I think it worked out great. We made a very good impression.”

Walters said Streveler and his agent were waiting to see what might happen in the NFL coming out of that league’s draft last Sunday, but when nothing materialized in the way of a priority free agent offer, the decision was made to skip the waiting game via the mini camp process and go the CFL route.

“So it was a good decision from our standpoint to bring him up and see him throw and work him out,” said Walters.

“He certainly is a physically impressive looking young man. The other benefit was that he was exposed to the quality of football that we see up here and he was pretty eager to sign his contract and get it done.”

The other roster addition is 5’10”, 180 pound Defensive Back Marcus Sayles from the University of West Georgia.

The 23-year-old from Alpharetta, Georgia signed as an undrafted free agent with Buffalo last year and also spent time on the practice roster of the LA Rams prior to coming to Winnipeg.