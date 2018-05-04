Canada
May 4, 2018 11:27 am

On Star Wars Day, NDP leader tweets party is ‘a new hope’ for Ontario

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath says the party is a "new hope."

@AndreaHorwath/Twitter
The writ has yet to drop in Ontario, but it’s safe to say the election campaign is in full, um, force.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath took the opportunity to tweet out an illustration of herself as a lightsaber-brandishing Jedi on the morning of May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.

“Join the Rebellion against bad and worse!” she said in apparent reference to her opponents, Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne and Doug Ford of the Progressive Conservatives.

The post was met with some support and a few groans, but many interpreted the lightsaber shown in the illustration as red — the colour used by the Dark Side.  Others countered that it’s NDP orange.

READ MORE: May the 4th be with you: history of ‘Star Wars day’

Neither Ford nor Wynne had offered up their own take on Star Wars Day as of late Friday morning.

Ontarians will head to the polls on June 7.

Global News