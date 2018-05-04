On Star Wars Day, NDP leader tweets party is ‘a new hope’ for Ontario

The writ has yet to drop in Ontario, but it’s safe to say the election campaign is in full, um, force.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath took the opportunity to tweet out an illustration of herself as a lightsaber-brandishing Jedi on the morning of May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.

“Join the Rebellion against bad and worse!” she said in apparent reference to her opponents, Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne and Doug Ford of the Progressive Conservatives.

The post was met with some support and a few groans, but many interpreted the lightsaber shown in the illustration as red — the colour used by the Dark Side. Others countered that it’s NDP orange.

READ MORE: May the 4th be with you: history of ‘Star Wars day’

Neither Ford nor Wynne had offered up their own take on Star Wars Day as of late Friday morning.

Ontarians will head to the polls on June 7.

This is awesome Andrea!!! #Change4Better — jay jackson (@jaygramma) May 4, 2018

*pushes glass up nose* that's actually a dark side lightsaber — A Stratis (@ggstratis) May 4, 2018

That's epic! I love it. But you should ask your graphic designer people to change the lightsabre colour to blue or green. Red is for the Sith (the bad guys). — Mark George (@markrgeorge) May 4, 2018