Collision with stolen vehicle leads to citizen’s arrest in north Edmonton

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision with a stolen car ended with a citizen’s arrest in north Edmonton.

Police said witnesses saw a man steal a white Pontiac Grand Prix Thursday morning, so they followed the stolen car.

Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonka said the car then ran a red light and collided with a black Ford Ranger truck in the intersection of 50 Street and 121 Avenue at 11 a.m., forcing both vehicles off the road and onto the lawn of a nearby church.

“Just prior to the collision, the white Grand Prix vehicle was stolen not too far away from here, approximately 40th Street and 120th, 121st Avenue,” Czerwonka said on scene.

“Witnesses observed it, followed the vehicle at a high rate of speed westbound on 121 Avenue. It collided with the truck going northbound on 50th Street, which had the green light. The vehicle, of course, was thrown into the residential area, hit the power box.”

The suspect then abandoned the car and tried to flee the scene. Police said the witnesses followed the man and held him down until officers arrived.

Two people in the heavily damaged truck were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Both were injured. There was a female thrown from the truck that was pinned. Fire[fighters] got her out of there safely, and both the parties were conscious and breathing and the injuries are basically upper body at this point. We don’t know the extent of the injuries,” Czerwonka said, adding they were considered non-life-threatening.

EPS said the suspect did suffer some injuries and was taken to hospital while in police custody.

As of noon, the entire intersection was closed in all directions.

