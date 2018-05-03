Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: 20 degree heat returns

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

20 degree heat returns to Saskatoon just in time for the weekend.

SkyTracker Weather
Spring gets into full swing as 20 degree heat returns.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

After some light rain and breezy winds along a cold front overnight, clouds cleared and temperatures fell back to 4 degrees in the city to start the day.

Mostly sunny skies through the morning along with a breezy westerly wind with gusts pushing 40 km/h helped warm us up into the mid-teens before noon.

Partly cloudy skies will stick around through the afternoon as we climb up to an afternoon high in the upper teens with a windy northwesterly wind with gusts upwards of 50 km/h moving in.

Thursday Night

Winds will ease during the evening under mostly clear skies as temperatures fall back into mid-single digits.

Friday

The next batch of clouds swings in early Friday with a slight chance of showers in the middle of the day and into the afternoon as a weak disturbance ripples through.

A breezy west-northwesterly wind will kick in during the day with gusts upwards of 25 to 40 km/h as the mercury rises up toward 20 degrees for an afternoon high.

Northwesterly winds will be a bit breezy, keeping conditions slightly cooler on Friday.

Weekend

Sunny skies will start the weekend on Saturday with a few clouds building in late in the day as we climb up to a daytime high in the low 20s.

Sunday will be even sunnier as we get into the heart of an upper ridge of heat, which will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the mid-20s.

Heat and sunshine spills in this weekend with a big upper ridge building in.

Work Week Outlook

Clouds and a good chance of rain return early next week with a low pressure system pushing in before the upper ridge brings back the sun with daytime highs staying in the 20s, at least until mid-week.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Hank Vlietstra took the May 3 Your Saskatchewan photo near Wilkie:

