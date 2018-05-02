Saskatchewan to save money through expansion of vehicle rental project

A report from the Saskatchewan government said the Central Vehicle Agency (CVA), along with the Ministry of Central Services, can reduce transportation costs by expanding the use of rented vehicles.

A pilot project held in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford used private sector rental vehicles for government travel needs and is now being expanded to service locations in Regina, Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

“Rethinking the way we provide services to the rest of government has resulted in significant savings to the people of Saskatchewan,” Central Services Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. “The expansion of the vehicle rental program is evidence of our continued commitment to efficient government service delivery.”

According to the government, the initial one-year pilot program saved $275,000. The government hopes to see the expanded project increase that to $400,000 in annual savings.

The CVA’s budget has been reduced by $5 million this fiscal year in conjunction with a reduction in the number of government-owned vehicles and more strategic procurement measures, including partnering with other provinces when buying vehicles or parts, such as tires and windshields.

Last November, Enterprise Rent-A-Car was selected to expand the third-party rental service across the province to provide short-term vehicle rentals in Regina, Moose Jaw, and Swift Current, in addition to continued service in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford.