Couple in southwest Manitoba charged with abusing horse

In a tragic turn of events, an elderly horse rescued from a paddock in Melita had to be put down.

An RCMP officer found the 35-year-old Appaloosa mare, Foxy Lady, starving in a field off of Highway 256 south April 6.

Police brought the mare to Virden for emergency veterinary care.

An investigation was launched, and Foxy Lady’s owners were charged with several offences under the Animal Care Act.

Sadly, on April 25, several vets made the decision to put the mare down due to her severe health complications.

RCMP said further charges may be pending.

