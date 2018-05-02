Animal Cruelty
May 2, 2018 11:31 am

Couple in southwest Manitoba charged with abusing horse

By Reporter  Global News

Melita RCMP posted images of a neglected horse found in a field near the southwest Manitoba town.

Twitter / @rcmpmb
In a tragic turn of events, an elderly horse rescued from a paddock in Melita had to be put down.

An RCMP officer found the 35-year-old Appaloosa mare, Foxy Lady, starving in a field off of Highway 256 south April 6.

Police brought the mare to Virden for emergency veterinary care.

RCMP found Foxy Lady in a field near Melita, , in the Rural Municipality of Arthur. Vets were unable to save the animal.

An investigation was launched, and Foxy Lady’s owners were charged with several offences under the Animal Care Act.

Sadly, on April 25, several vets made the decision to put the mare down due to her severe health complications.

RCMP said further charges may be pending.

The information was shared on social media via Twitter.

